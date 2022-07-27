Allegan County 17-year-old missing after late morning walk

Her family in Allegan County said the teen went on a walk late Tuesday morning and hasn't been seen since.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A family in Allegan County needs your help finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen late Tuesday morning.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says Elizabeth Gray told a family member she was going on a walk around 11:45 a.m.

She's been missing ever since. Her family told authorities they have not seen nor heard from Gray since she left.

It's not clear what she was wearing or which direction she was headed when she left, but she was last seen walking down 133rd Avenue in the 5300 block of Manlius Township.

If you know where she is or have seen her, you're asked to call Detective Haverdink at (269) 673-0500 Ext-4452

