Allendale apartment damaged by fire; no one injured

Two cats were inside the apartment at the time of the fire, but neither were injured. Police say the apartment sustained "significant" fire and water damage.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — No one was injured in an apartment fire in Allendale Monday evening, according to authorities.

Police say the fire happened around 6 p.m. at Meadows Crossing Apartments, which is off-campus housing for Grand Valley State University students. While multiple crews extinguished the fire quickly, the apartment sustained "significant" fire and water damage.

Two cats were inside the apartment at the time of the fire. Neither were injured.

West Campus Drive was closed for about an hour and has since reopened.

Authorities say the fire began in the dryer. This incident remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.