Allendale Charter Township ready to begin construction on $7.5M fire station

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Allendale Charter Township announced Thursday that construction will soon be underway on a new fire station.

Township Supervisor Adam Elenbaas stated in a release that this station has been needed for the township for several years. The township is estimating the project, including the demolition of the existing building, to come out to $7.5 million.

The new building will keep its current location on the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 68th Avenue.

“In 2019 I publicly committed to building the new fire station without raising taxes," Elenbaas said. "I’m happy to say that we have kept that promise.”

Construction is set to begin in Spring of 2022 and the fire department expects to move into the new space at the end of the year.

