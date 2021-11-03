American Red Cross urging Michiganders to donate blood amid 'critical' shortage

The American Red Cross says its the lowest they've seen in over a decade.

The American Red Cross says its the lowest they've seen in over a decade. They are urging Michiganders to roll up their sleeves and donate blood, as emergency blood shortages continue.

Here in West Michigan, local hospitals and clinics say demand is high, but supply remains dangerously low.

Meghan Lehman from American Red Cross said the pandemic and restrictions that came with it resulted in blood donation drives being postponed which caused the shortages.

Lehman said these shortages jeopardize people in need of life-saving donations.

"Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a blood transfusion," said Lehman. "So, that's your neighbor your family at someone point a lot of people really need that light saving blood accident victims. People going through cancer treatments a woman giving birth."

Lehman added, "It really impacts all communities everywhere. so with a shortage of blood, and it's absolutely critical that we have blood on hand for emergencies."

Lehman said some patients had to cancel or postpone elective surgeries due to the low blood supply.

Locally, hospitals systems here in West Michigan are also feeling the shortage. A spokesperson from Spectrum Health said they've been struggling for several months.

There are blood drives happening across West Michigan, and really across the state almost every day. In fact, there's currently a blood donation battle between University of Michigan and Ohio State throughout the month until the two face off.

