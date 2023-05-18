American Seating Company moving to new headquarters in GR, plans to hire more employees

The company, which has been in Grand Rapids since 1886, is ready to move its headquarters and jobs are expected to come with it.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — American Seating Company made a big announcement Thursday.

They made the announcement on their Facebook page, saying their move is a commitment to the transportation-seating industry as well as their customers, employees and community.

At the new location, the company plans to create a state-of-the-art hub for product design, manufacturing and speed-to-market.

They also plan to hire more employees once they're settled into their new space. However, how many positions will open has not yet been announced.

Their hope is to be ready to move to their new location beginning in December of this year, and through the first quarter of 2024.

"Founded in 1886, we’re proud not only to be staying in Grand Rapids but also investing in our company’s and the region’s future as we continue our 137-year legacy of designing and manufacturing quality seating products," they wrote on Facebook.

A local tech company called OST will be taking over the seating company's former space. Plans for that addition will be announced later this year.

The American Seating Company is the leader in all kinds of transportation seating, including city service, public transit, rail, motor coach and ADA securement.

