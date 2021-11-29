Ann Arbor FD thanks Michigan fans for 'celebrating responsibly' after OSU win

The message seems rather pointed, as it reads, “AAFD responded on ZERO arson or couch fires, and all vehicles remained on their tires.”

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Celebrations were seemingly peaceful in Ann Arbor Saturday evening after University of Michigan’s unlikely win against rival Ohio State University. On Sunday, the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department posted a message to Facebook thanking fans and community members for “celebrating responsibly.”

The message seems rather pointed, as it reads, “AAFD responded on ZERO arson or couch fires, and all vehicles remained on their tires.”

This comes just weeks after the U-M versus Michigan State University game ended with destruction in East Lansing. After MSU beat in-state rival U-M, State fans burned couches and mattresses and badly damaged cars in so-called “celebration.”

The events of that night resulted in multiple arrests.

THANK YOU to the outstanding Michigan Football fans who celebrated responsibly after the game and over night. AAFD... Posted by City of Ann Arbor Fire Department - Government on Sunday, November 28, 2021

On Nov. 27, No. 5 U-M came out on top against No. 2 OSU for the first time since 2011. That game ended the Buckeyes’ eight-game winning streak in the Big Ten’s biggest rivalry.

After the game, Wolverine fans stormed the field but kept things responsible outside The Big House, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.

“THANK YOU to the outstanding Michigan Football fans who celebrated responsibly after the game and overnight,” the post reads. “Awesome way to set the example for our younger siblings!”

On Sunday, U-M jumped four spots to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll. This is the highest Michigan has been ranked since the team peaked at No. 2 in 2016.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.