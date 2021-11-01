Police make 5 arrests after Michigan State win over Michigan

Police received 349 calls for service, issued 20 citations and made five arrests. There was one car overturned and multiple burned couches.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Police in East Lansing arrested at least five people and received nearly 350 calls after Michigan State University's weekend victory over the University of Michigan.

Police received 349 calls for service, issued 20 citations and made five arrests.

There was a large police presence in Cedar Village following the game, an area just off Michigan State's campus.

City officials say property damage included a vehicle overturned and destroyed in an alley. The Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out. The license plate was even missing.

There were also multiple couch fires that started minutes after Michigan State’s 37-33 victory over Michigan on Saturday.

East Lansing city manager George Lahanas says the “unlawful behaviors” were a dangerous and unnecessary overburden on critical emergency services.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Sparty' under guard as fans camp out ahead of MSU vs. Michigan game

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.