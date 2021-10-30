Halftime recap: Michigan vs. State

University of Michigan starts the rivalry game off strong, but Michigan State wasn't far behind.

Michigan scored a touchdown less than four minutes into the game. Cade McNamara passed to Andrel Anthony from the 7-yard line.

Anthony beat his defenders and ran, scoring a 93-yard touchdown. It was his first career catch in a Michigan uniform.

U-M's kicker Jake Moody scores four points in the first quarter and three in the second.

State starts off slowly with no points in the first quarter. Into the second, they find their groove and Payton Thorne hands off a pass to Kenneth Walker III, who scores an 27-yard touchdown.

Walker does it again shortly after, another handoff pass and an 8-yard. Kicker Matt Coghlin helps with two field goals in the second quarter.

Michigan Anthony jumps above his defender, catching a 17-yard touchdown in the end zone. Quite a memorable first three collegiate receptions for him.

Nearing the end of the second quarter, at the State 14-yard line, Thorne is sacked and the ball is picked up by Michigan. Aidan Hutchinson recovers it in the end zone, but the touchdown is denied by refs who said Thorne's shin was down.

Moody gets Michigan another field goal, solidifying their lead over State by halftime.

Still, the second quarter ends in a real nail-biter: Michigan 23, State 14.





