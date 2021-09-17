'Adolescent Echo': ArtPrize artist creates interactive birdhouses

"Adolescent Echo" is an interactive art installation located at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Creator Craig Merchant said the piece is designed to repeat short phrases that are spoken into them.

Merchant said the installation was inspired by the impact adults' words have on children.

