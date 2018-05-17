GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Art Museum has announced its concurrent solo exhibitions opening May 19.

Anila Quayyum Agha: Intersections and Mirror Variations: The Art of Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian are on view through Aug. 26.

According to a press release, both artists create work which draws inspiration from Islamic tradition and modern abstraction, creating objects of great beauty and depth.

Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian is an Iranian artist with an international reputation for sculpture and drawing that fuses traditional Persian patterns based in mathematics with geometric abstract art.

GRAM says the presentation of the two solo exhibitions is part of its commitment to highlighting works of art by diverse artists year-round.

