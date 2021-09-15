The best paths to experience ArtPrize 2021

There are three pathways for individuals to visit. They each cover a different section of the three-square-mile ArtPrize district.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year, it's easier than ever for visitors to navigate the venues at ArtPrize 2021.

The Pantone Pathways, presented by X-Rite Pantone, is returning to the festivities in hopes of creating the best viewing experience possible. The walkway system will take visitors within one block of most art venues.

There are three pathways to visit. They each cover a different section of the three-square-mile ArtPrize district.

Colorful sidewalk stencils are placed along each pathway for easy navigation.

Purple Pantone Pathway

The first is the Purple Pantone Pathway in the North Loop area. It covers 3.2 miles and takes its visitors through downtown and near the Grand River.

ArtPrize officials say it's easiest to start at DeVos Place and head downtown or towards Monroe Community Church.

Green Pantone Pathway

The next is the Green Pathway. It's the shortest one at 1.9 miles, hitting spots like the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Ah-Nab-Awen Park. Plus, there are plenty of spots to stop for a meal on Bridge Street.

Orange Pantone Pathway

The final option is the 2.2 mile-long Orange Pantone Pathway that spans over the South Loop area.

The ArtPrize team suggests beginning at the B.O.B., looping down to the Water Colors Aquarium Gallery and ending in Studio Park.

For a description of each destination, you can view our interactive map here. Maps are also available at ArtPrize newspaper receptacles around the city.

