Artists turn beach trash into treasure at art show in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Picking up trash is taking on a whole new meaning this weekend.
25 local artists are presenting their works Friday, and they're all made up of trash collected from Lake Michigan's shoreline in Grand Haven.
The Armory 2 Art Studio announced the winners of the art competition Friday night.
- First Place: Kris Campau, three-way tie for first with "Lucky Duck", "Lake Shark" and "Man Eater"
- Second Place: Jan McLaughlin for "Transformation"
- Third Place: Christa Barnell for "New Me"
The project's goal is to bring awareness to the trash problems along our beaches.
