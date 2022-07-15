x
Artists turn beach trash into treasure at art show in Grand Haven

25 local artists are presenting their works Friday, and they're all made up of trash collected from Lake Michigan's shoreline in Grand Haven.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Picking up trash is taking on a whole new meaning this weekend.

The Armory 2 Art Studio announced the winners of the art competition Friday night. 

  • First Place: Kris Campau, three-way tie for first with "Lucky Duck", "Lake Shark" and "Man Eater"
  • Second Place: Jan McLaughlin for "Transformation" 
  • Third Place: Christa Barnell for "New Me"

The project's goal is to bring awareness to the trash problems along our beaches.

