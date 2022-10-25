Battle Creek man shot, killed early Tuesday morning

Police say a 36-year-old man was found in his yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating after a Battle Creek man was shot in his yard early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the Warren Street area on reports of gunshots around 1:20 a.m. A 36-year-old man was found in his yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Officers gave the man first aid while waiting for an ambulance.

The man was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating this shooting as a murder. It is not connected to any other incidents in the Battle Creek area, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battle Creek police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

