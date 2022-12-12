18-year-old driver in stolen car leads West Michigan police on high-speed chase

The 18-year-old driver is accused of running from police in a stolen vehicle, and the other teen passengers were released to their parents.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kalamazoo County authorities arrested an 18-year-old driver who is accused of reaching speeds of 100 mph as he attempted to elude police Sunday evening.

The Battle Creek Police Department says the pursuit started around 4:30 p.m. in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety officers were pursuing a car believed to have been stolen out of Battle Creek.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies took over the chase once the driver got on eastbound I-94, police said.

Authorities said the chase reached speeds of 100 mph and entered Calhoun County on I-94 at Capital Avenue.

Officers from Emmett Township and Calhoun County joined the chase once the driver hit Beckley Road.

A Battle Creek Officer was waiting on Riverside Drive with stop sticks, and successfully popped one of the tires before it could reach Columbia Avenue.

That's where the vehicle went into the intersection of Riverside and Columbia, hitting another car before it stopped.

Around 5 p.m., authorities arrested the 18-year-old driver and took into custody four minor passengers.

First responders took one passenger to the hospital to get treatment for minor injuries.

Kalamazoo County Deputies arrested the driver who is lodged in the Kalamazoo County jail on charges of fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police released the minors to their parents.

