Battle Creek

2 dead after car crashes into Battle Creek home

The home was left with minor damage, and the residents were not harmed.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people have died after a car crashed into a home Thursday night, says the Battle Creek Police Department.

The occupants of the car were identified as 67-year-old Barbara Weaver and 72-year-old Willie Stokes. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Oct. 27. Investigators say a car was heading southbound on N. Washington Avenue near Parkway when it crashed into a home, ejecting both people inside. 

Police say they don't know who was driving, but believe speed was a factor and that neither Weaver nor Stokes wore seatbelts.

There was only minor damage to the home on 267 N. Washington Avenue, and officials say the residents were not injured.

