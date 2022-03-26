Woman found dead in welfare check to Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman was found dead in her Battle Creek apartment on Saturday, Battle Creek Police say.
A daughter called the police department around 1:25 p.m. to request a welfare check on her mother, whom she hadn't heard from in several days.
Officers arrived at her residence in the Cherry Hill Manor apartments and had to pick a lock to get in. When they were able to gain entry, they found a woman who was unresponsive, police say.
Police are treating this death as 'suspicious,' a press release reported.
An investigation into her manner of death is underway.
