Battle Creek

Woman found dead in welfare check to Battle Creek home

A daughter called the police department to request a welfare check on her mother, whom she hadn't heard from in several days. Officers found her unresponsive.
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman was found dead in her Battle Creek apartment on Saturday, Battle Creek Police say. 

A daughter called the police department around 1:25 p.m. to request a welfare check on her mother, whom she hadn't heard from in several days.

Officers arrived at her residence in the Cherry Hill Manor apartments and had to pick a lock to get in. When they were able to gain entry, they found a woman who was unresponsive, police say.

Police are treating this death as 'suspicious,' a press release reported.

An investigation into her manner of death is underway.

