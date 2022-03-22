Ottawa County authorities in standoff with armed woman, neighbors asked to shelter in place

The sheriff's office says neighbors should shelter in their basement, and the public should avoid the area for the time being.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is responding to what they describe as a "critical incident" in Grand Haven Township Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., someone called police to report a 40-year-old woman in possession of a gun. Shots had been fired inside, the caller said.

Deputies responded to the 13600 block of Hofma Ct. in Grand Haven Township.

At this point, the woman is still inside, and two family members were able to leave the home.

The sheriff's office says neighbors should shelter in their basement, and the public should avoid the area for the time being.

Critical Response Units and Crisis Negotiators are on the scene working to contact the woman.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated.

