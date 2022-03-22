Lockdown lifted after report of a threat called into Grand Haven courthouse

Authorities put the 20th Circuit Court in Grand Haven on lockdown while deputies investigated a threat of violence relayed by phone. Access to the court has resumed.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Access and services at the Grand Haven courthouse have resumed following a phoned-in threat of violence Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says around 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a possible threat of violence that was phoned in to the 20th Circuit Court.

The courthouse was placed on a "soft lockdown" while detectives looked into the threat.

Around 1 p.m., authorities lifted the lockdown, and the courthouse returned to normal activities.

The sheriff's office says there is no imminent danger to anyone at the courthouse, and nothing suspicious was found during the search of the facility.

The investigation into the source and purpose of the threat continues.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

