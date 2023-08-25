BBB warns West Michiganders of scams following severe weather

While Michiganders are now working to clean up, the BBB is reminding people to be wary of possible scammers that could try to take advantage of them.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of West Michigan is encouraging residents to be wary of possible scams when recovering from Thursday's severe weather.

The storms, which broke out around 8:30 p.m. in Kent County, have left widespread damage in their wake. High winds have downed powerlines and trees, and a suspected tornado ripped a roof off a home and damaged others.

Thousands have been without power since the storms came through. Consumers Energy says crews will be working throughout the weekend to restore power.

The National Weather Service will be surveying two areas—one in central Kent County and another in northeast Ingham County. Officials will determine if a tornado did touch down in these spots.

While Michiganders are now working to clean up, the BBB is reminding people to be wary of possible scammers that could try to take advantage of them.

“Scammers often canvas neighborhoods after severe weather to offer damage repair with high-pressure sales tactics and too-good-to-be-true prices,” says Lisa Frohnapfel, President and CEO of the BBB. “Many times, these scammers take the money and disappear before the work is finished, or fail to provide the services promised.”

The BBB released the following tips to keep yourself safe:

Contact your insurance company. Ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Save all receipts, including those for food, temporary lodging, or other expenses that may be covered under your policy. Your insurance company may also have recommended contractors.

Ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Save all receipts, including those for food, temporary lodging, or other expenses that may be covered under your policy. Your insurance company may also have recommended contractors. Do your research. Visit bbb.org to look up details on the company before you make a decision. Make sure anyone you hire has working contact information; such as a local address and phone number. Legitimate contractors are willing to provide identification and information regarding their business.

Visit bbb.org to look up details on the company before you make a decision. Make sure anyone you hire has working contact information; such as a local address and phone number. Legitimate contractors are willing to provide identification and information regarding their business. Only hire licensed and insured contractors. Verify the contractor has a valid license to do the work. While most tree companies do not require state licensing, roofers and other repair companies likely do need to be licensed. You can check on builders licensing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs or call the Residential Builders' Section at 517-241-9309. Remember, BBB checks every year to make sure all BBB Accredited Businesses have the necessary licenses.

Verify the contractor has a valid license to do the work. While most tree companies do not require state licensing, roofers and other repair companies likely do need to be licensed. You can check on builders licensing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs or call the Residential Builders' Section at 517-241-9309. Remember, BBB checks every year to make sure all BBB Accredited Businesses have the necessary licenses. Resist high-pressure sales. Some use tactics such as the “good deal” you’ll get only if you hire the contractor on the spot. Legitimate contractors want you to take the time you need to feel comfortable with their business. You should never feel forced to make a hasty decision or to choose an unknown contractor.

Some use tactics such as the “good deal” you’ll get only if you hire the contractor on the spot. Legitimate contractors want you to take the time you need to feel comfortable with their business. You should never feel forced to make a hasty decision or to choose an unknown contractor. Get multiple bids and seek referrals. Ask at least three companies for bids. The lowest-priced bid may not be the best. A contractor should be able to give you reference names and phone numbers of at least three clients with projects like yours.

Ask at least three companies for bids. The lowest-priced bid may not be the best. A contractor should be able to give you reference names and phone numbers of at least three clients with projects like yours. Get a written contract and read it. Make sure any verbal promises are included, as well as; the agreed upon price, specific work to be done and the start date and expected completion date. Obtain a signed copy of the final contract before work is started and make sure you understand it.

Make sure any verbal promises are included, as well as; the agreed upon price, specific work to be done and the start date and expected completion date. Obtain a signed copy of the final contract before work is started and make sure you understand it. Never pay the full amount up front. Be wary of any contractor who demands full payment upfront. Contractors may require a down payment to cover materials, but full payment should not be due until the work is complete and you are satisfied. Pay by credit card, if possible, never with cash.

