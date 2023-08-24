Woman, 2 children killed in crash in northern Kent County

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says that three people were killed in a crash during Thursday evening's storms near 18 Mile Road and Harvard Avenue.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred during Thursday evening's storms that left one woman and two children dead.

The crash happened sometime during the storm Thursday night, according to police.

KCSO says that two cars were traveling in opposite directions near the area of 18 Mile Rd. and Harvard Avenue when one of the vehicles hydroplaned during the heavy rain and crashed into the other vehicle.

KCSO said three passengers in one of the vehicle were killed, one adult woman and two children. The driver of that vehicle sustained a head injury.

The other vehicle had a single person in it, who also was injured.

KCSO is still at the scene of the crash and will provide more details when they become available.

