DORR, Mich. - The 100th Street Bridge saga continues. This time with beer.

The bridge has become notorious in West Michigan after being repeatedly hit by passing trucks. Our own 13 ON YOUR SIDE Watchdog team has tried figuring out why this keeps happening. And the bridge even has its own Facebook page, which has over 11,000 likes.

5 Lakes Brewing in Dorr released the 100th St. Bridge Wheat on Friday, May 18.

The brewery says that the brew is a renamed version of the Skeet Wheat, which features a balance of malts and hops.

Let's raise a glass to the 100th Street Bridge.

