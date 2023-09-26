BODY CAM | Video shows trooper being dragged by suspect's car after traffic stop

Police say the suspect drove away at a high speed while the trooper hung on for three quarters of a mile.

JACKSON COUNTY, Michigan — Body camera footage reveals the moments before a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper was dragged from a car after a traffic stop in Summit Township Sunday.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop when MSP says an altercation took place. The suspect, identified as Tavion Beasley, was able to get back into their car while the trooper was attempting to take them into custody.

MSP said Beasley then took off at a high speed with the trooper hanging out of the driver side window for around three quarters of a mile before the trooper fell off.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has been released. Beasley fled the scene.

He was later arrested and arraigned on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Assault of a Police Officer Causing Injury. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

