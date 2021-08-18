Bug that could hurt Christmas tree industry found in Kent Co

A homeowner noticed several Fraser firs in their yard were declining and contacted an arborist, who spotted the infestation and alerted the state.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An invasive bug that could threaten Michigan’s Christmas tree industry has been discovered in the western part of the state.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said Monday it had confirmed the presence of the balsam woolly adelgid near Rockford in Kent County.

A homeowner noticed several Fraser firs in their yard were declining and contacted an arborist, who spotted the infestation and alerted the state. It’s unclear how the bug reached Michigan or how long it’s been in the state.

The Balsam woolly adelgid has been on Michigan’s invasive species watch list for years.

