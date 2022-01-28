Professional bull riders are coming to Van Andel Arena

Some of the best bull riders in the world will be in town competing against each other. This year's event will include a few Michigan natives as well.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is bucking into Grand Rapids this weekend.

The event is being held at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan 29. Some of the best bull riders in the world will be in town competing against each other. This year's event will include a few Michigan natives as well.

According to the press release, The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is known for playing a key role in riders reaching the top levels of competition in professional bull riding.

All 40 bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1-2. Following Round 2 Saturday evening, the riders' individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 10 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.



As of Friday morning, on Tickermaster's website, the event is sold out for the two day package but single day tickets are still available. For more information on the event, click here.

