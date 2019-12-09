GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Consumers Energy crews work to restore power to thousands of West Michigan residents who lost power because of severe weather Wednesday night, officials say we're not yet in the clear.

The City of Grand Rapids says some residents have called 911 to report power surges and half power to their homes. Some have even reported smoke or haze as the result of the surges.

Consumers Energy and the Grand Rapids Fire Department encourage residents to call 911 to report incidents of smoke or haze in their home as a result of a power surge. If facing these issues, residents also should turn off the power to their home at its electrical breaker or fuse box until power is fully restored in neighborhoods across the city.

The City of Grand Rapids Good morning, Grand Rapids! This is great news from our friends at US National Weather Service Grand Rapids Michigan. As daybreak comes and you assess the damage from last night's storm, please remember to stay at least 25 feet away from a downed power line.

Consumers Energy is working to restore power to the majority of customers by the end of the day today, with the hardest hit areas expected to be restored by Saturday.

For other tips on what to do during a power outage and other information, visit the Consumers Energy Outage Center.

This is a look at the outage map around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

Consumers Energy Outage Map as of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Consumers Energy Outage Map

►Consumers Energy Outage Map

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain, high winds and possible tornadoes to parts of Michigan, damaging buildings and leaving more than 50,000 customers without power, more than 20,000 of them located in the Grand Rapids area alone.

No injuries in relation to the storms have been report as of yet.

The National Weather Service says Grand Rapids may have seen a tornado Wednesday night. An apartment in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood had to be evacuated after the roof was blown off.

Tips to avoid severe weather clean-up and repair scams:

RELATED VIDEO:

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.