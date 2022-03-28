Calvin University names new president

The Calvin University Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Wiebe Boer as the institution’s 11th president.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Calvin University Board of Trustees has announced that they have appointed Dr. Wiebe Boer as the University's 11th president.

The board of trustees began their search for a new president in the summer of 2021 and Dr. Boer was unanimously recommendation by the presidential search committee.

After a rigorous search by the committee, they decided that Dr. Boer stood out among their pool of candidates.

“Wiebe personally embodies Calvin’s mission with his unique life story,” said Mary Tuuk Kuras, vice chair of the board of trustees and chair of the search committee.

“His academic grounding, strong sense of social justice, and depth of experience in the private and social sectors position him well to lead Calvin’s next chapter with creativity, drive, and humility. His understanding of Calvin’s past propels his innovative optimism for Calvin’s bright future, and he is prepared to roll up his sleeves and work collaboratively with all stakeholders of our Calvin community on that journey.”

Dr. Boer was born in Nigeria and earned a bachelor's degree from Calvin University before getting two master's degrees and a PHD from Yale University.

“Throughout the different countries and contexts I’ve served in, my focus has always been on creating impact, on making people’s lives better. So, to be called to help lead Calvin who is forming graduates to be agents of renewal is humbling,” said Boer. “I am excited to innovate and collaborate with a talented faculty and staff as we together pursue Calvin’s ambitious vision and articulate that vision in a way that gains momentum both locally and globally.”

Dr. Boer will be replacing Michael Le Roy in the role of University President beginning this summer and will be officially inaugurated in the fall.

