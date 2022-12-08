Canoe nationals bring top competitors and lasting improvements to Muskegon River

It's the third time Newaygo has hosted the US Canoe Marathon Nationals. Past events have paved the way for better lake access and safety measures along the waterway.

NEWAYGO, Mich. — For the third time, Newaygo is hosting paddlers from all over the country and even beyond that for the United States Canoe Association Marathon Nationals.

Paddlers is the correct term for competitive canoe racers. Nearly 300 paddlers are taking part in the weekend's competition representing 23 states and three countries, the United States, Canada and Belize.

The marathon itself spans 14 miles of the Muskegon River between Croton and Newaygo. One portion of the race has paddlers take their boats out of the water and 'portage' the Croton Dam before continuing along the route. Riders can attempt the course multiple times over the weekend's competition, totaling nearly 800 timed runs.

"The people that are competing today tomorrow and throughout the weekend are full scale national level paddlers," said Gabriel Slominski – Chairman of Newaygo Nationals Association. Some of the competitors have competed in the Olympic games, and the youngest competitor is just six years old. "To see them interacting with some of their mentors, famous people in the sport, is pretty cool to watch."

Part of the competition requires blocking off parts of the river, meaning partnerships with local law enforcement and parks agencies is crucial. As part of those partnerships, lasting improvements have been made along the marathon route, including mile markers and river maps erected at access points, making it easier and safer for the public to enjoy the waterway.

"These are the kind of things that people take for granted when they go down the river and say 'oh I'm at mile seven." Slominski said. "When I was a kid you just got on your tube and floated for hours and mom and dad would pick you up. Now you know within a half mile how far you are down the river."

Furthering their commitment to the enjoyment and ease of access, Slominski and the Nationals association are working to install public charging stations near the access points around Croton Dam, which would be equipped with publicly accessible WiFi.

The final day of competition is Saturday. Results and times can be found at the Newaygo Nationals Association Website.

