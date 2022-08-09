Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers

On 8-8-22 at around 7:14pm a Newaygo Police officer attempted to stop a Sport Bike (motorcycle) eastbound on Croton Drive near the east City Limits. The bike is a red/orange in color and the driver was wearing blue jeans, blue jacket, black and orange helmet, red goggles, and had a black skull backpack. The motorcycle did not have a plate on it and was traveling at a high rate of speed once he saw the officer pull out of Shaw park near Loomis Lodge. If you have any information please contact Newaygo Police at 231.652.1655. **We know the video quality is not the best but if you know a person matching this description that was traveling on Croton Drive eastbound at this date and time please let us know. Thank you for any information, a still shot is in the comments.