Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver on a motorcycle they attempted to pull over, officers say.
The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away.
Police say the bike was a red/orange color and the driver was wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, a black and orange helmet, red goggles and a black skull backpack. The motorcycle did not have a license plate.
If you have any information about this person, you're asked to contact the Newaygo Police at 231.652.1655.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.