Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers

The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away.
Credit: Newaygo Police
Newaygo Police are looking for this motorcyclist.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver on a motorcycle they attempted to pull over, officers say. 

The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away.

On 8-8-22 at around 7:14pm a Newaygo Police officer attempted to stop a Sport Bike (motorcycle) eastbound on Croton Drive near the east City Limits. The bike is a red/orange in color and the driver was wearing blue jeans, blue jacket, black and orange helmet, red goggles, and had a black skull backpack. The motorcycle did not have a plate on it and was traveling at a high rate of speed once he saw the officer pull out of Shaw park near Loomis Lodge. If you have any information please contact Newaygo Police at 231.652.1655. **We know the video quality is not the best but if you know a person matching this description that was traveling on Croton Drive eastbound at this date and time please let us know. Thank you for any information, a still shot is in the comments.

Posted by Newaygo Police on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Police say the bike was a red/orange color and the driver was wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, a black and orange helmet, red goggles and a black skull backpack. The motorcycle did not have a license plate.

If you have any information about this person, you're asked to contact the Newaygo Police at 231.652.1655.

    

