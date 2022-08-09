Kalamazoo driver runs into woman in parking lot intentionally, police say

At this point, police don't think the suspect and the woman knew each other, and the case remains under investigation.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County law enforcement says a driver intentionally ran into a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says a 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident driving a maroon sedan intentionally struck a 65-year-old woman walking through the parking lot.

First responders rushed her to a local hospital where she later died.

The suspect is in custody and is facing a preliminary count of 1st-degree homicide.

