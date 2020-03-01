MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A 73-year-old woman from Lakeview died Thursday from her injuries after she crashed into another car on New Year's Eve, according to the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post.

Carol Sherman crossed over the centerline of Howard City-Edmore Road (Michigan-46) near Youngman Road in Cato Township on Tuesday around 6 p.m. and hit another driver.

Sherman was driving a 2004 Cadillac Deville. The other driver is a 21-year-old woman from Six Lakes who was not injured in the crash. She was driving a Ford F-150.

The MSP is investigating the cause of the crash.

