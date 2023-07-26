Cars battle through flooded Muskegon County roads Wednesday

Portions of roads in Muskegon, Roosevelt Park and Muskegon Heights were underwater Wednesday as storm systems worked to keep up with the heavy rain.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Muskegon City Manager Johnathan Seyferth spent Thursday being updated as water flooded city streets.

"We did have some water over the road along shoreline drive closer to downtown near Muskegon Lake," said Seyferth. "When you have rapid rain events like this, our storm infrastructures is designed to handle, you know, a certain amount of water at a certain rate."

Muskegon wasn't the only city in the area impacted by rain, a neighborhood near Maplewood in Muskegon Heights saw heavy water throughout the afternoon, but as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the street was mostly cleared.

Other areas impacted by heavy rains, Sherman Avenue, and Hackley and Laketon.

"During the initial rain event, we did have a portion of seaway drive which is business 31," said Seyferth."Through Muskegon runs through a number of communities."

Seyferth also said heavy rains and flooded roads give the city an opportunity to see what areas may need to be looked at moving forward.

"So, as we're seeing weather events change, we're having to kind of change how we think about infrastructure going forward to make sure that we're able to, to accommodate for the for these type of rain events," said Seyferth.

