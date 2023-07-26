Here's everything you need to know about the Beyoncé concert in Detroit

Here's everything you need to know about the Beyoncé concert at Ford Field tonight.

DETROIT — Beyoncé is in Detroit tonight for her Renaissance World Tour and we have your complete guide to everything you'll need to know about the show.

The city and state is already getting excited about tonight's sold out concert at Ford Field.

Some Detroit Lions have showed their love by singing some of their favorite Beyoncé songs on Twitter.

Some Detroit Lions have showed their love by singing some of their favorite Beyoncé songs on Twitter.

And Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also took some time to welcome Queen Bey to the city.

This a reminder: Bey is back in the Renaissance city. 🐝



And Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also took some time to welcome Queen Bey to the city.

Location

The concert will take place at Ford Field, 200 Brush St., across the street from Comerica Park.

Times

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Clear bag policy

Ford Field has a clear bag policy for guests which is laid out in the infographic below.

Parking

Parking is first-come, first-served at all of the Ford Field parking lots. Parking is also available around the city and is available for pre-purchase with ParkWhiz.

The QLine bus runs until midnight and the People Mover will run until 1 a.m. if you parked further away from the stadium.

Drop-off / Pick-up Instructions

Traffic

Traffic can be heavy due to the concert and a Detroit Tigers baseball game at 6:40 p.m.

Be advised that the southbound I-375 exit ramp to Madison Ave is closed.

Weather

Strong storms are expected leading up to and through the beginning of the concert. Expect heavy rain, high winds and scattered thunderstorms.

Follow the storms with 13 ON YOUR SIDE's live interactive radar here.

