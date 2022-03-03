Kent County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 men suspected of stealing catalytic converters

On March 1, deputies caught the two suspects in the act of cutting off catalytic converters at a park and ride lot along 10 Mile Road near US-131.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to recent catalytic converter thefts.

According to a release, the men are ages 35 and 55, and are both from Grand Rapids. They have been arrested on a 20-year felony of Conducting Criminal Enterprise. The sheriff’s office said the men are suspected of stealing multiple catalytic converters.

The investigation began on Feb. 11, when catalytic converters were cut off of multiple vehicles in a storage until facility along English Avenue. Shortly after, investigators were able to develop leads on a possible suspect vehicle.

On March 1, deputies caught the two suspects in the act of cutting off catalytic converters at a park and ride lot along 10 Mile Road near US-131. Authorities say search warrants were then conducted and stolen property was returned.

Investigators believe the suspects have been involved in other thefts as well. They are both expected to be arraigned in 63rd District Court this week.

Catalytic converter thefts continue to be investigated in Kent County. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

