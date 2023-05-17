20 headstones damaged after pickup truck loses control, crashes into southwest Michigan cemetery

The Michigan State Police are trying to figure out who was actually driving at the time, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — An out-of-control pickup truck damaged about 20 headstones at the Saint Mary's Cemetery in Branch County last weekend, the Michigan State Police from the Marshall Post says.

The pickup truck was headed southbound on Orland Road in Bronson Township on Saturday, May 13 around 2:15 a.m. when it lost control, ran off the road, and then crashed into a row of headstones.

The truck overturned and came to rest on its side, detectives said.

The mystery authorities are trying to pin down who was behind the wheel at the time of the wreck.

Detectives said while a woman was found with the pickup truck at the time of the crash, they're not convinced she was the actual driver.

Troopers found a man close by, and he had injuries that were consistent with a crash.

Detectives are awaiting lab analysis from blood evidence collected at the scene to determine who was driving. Authorities do believe that alcohol is a factor in the crash.

Neither the man nor the woman were seriously hurt.

This case remains open pending further investigation, lab analysis, and the prosecutor’s review.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.