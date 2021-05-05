Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 9.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Country music singer and songwriter Chase Bryant will be the final musical act for Tulip Time 2022.

Bryant is best known for his hit songs “Take It On Back” and “Little Bit of You.” He will be performing Saturday, May 14 at the Holland Civic Center.

"In honor of Tulip Time's comeback year, we hope Chase's journey of bringing creativity and beauty out of darkness will be an inspiration for all," said Gwen Auwerda, executive director for Tulip Time.

"We're coming back strong this spring, and Chase's vulnerable voice speaks of the truth and joy that can be found in the aftermath of difficulty. We're excited for Tulip Time goers to relax and enjoy a night of fun."

Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 9 and can be purchased online or in person at the Tulip Time Festival Box Office, located at 42 West 8th Street in Holland.

Tulip Time Festival is May 7-15, 2022, and additional information can be found here.

