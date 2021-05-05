x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Tulip Time

Tulip Time announces 2022 festival lineup

Event organizers have released the 2022 entertainment and exhibit lineup, and it includes some old fan favorites, along with a few new excursions.
Credit: Courtesy photo
An undated photo of the Tulip Time Immersion Garden.

HOLLAND, Mich — Tulip Time is making a triumphant return next year after a canceled event in 2020 and a toned-down one in 2021. Currently, the festival is slated for May 7-15, 2022.

Event organizers have released the 2022 entertainment and exhibit lineup, and it includes some old fan favorites, along with a few new excursions. Here’s the list of events:

International Exhibitions

  • Zeeland Girl: Beyond Tradition by Rem van den Bosch
  • Tulip Immersion Garden: The Journey of the Tulip

National Entertainment

  • Elton Rohn: The Premier Elton John Tribute Show
  • The Texas Tenors
  • Fiddlefire: The Panning Family Band

Street Parades

  • Gentex Kenderparade
  • Quality Car Wash Volksparade

Local Performing Arts Series

  • Dazzle! A Tulip Time Talent Showcase
  • American Legion Band
  • Dutch Organ Music Old and New (1521-Today)

Other

  • Historical Walking Tours
  • Artisan Market
  • Quilt Show
  • Floral Arranging Class
  • Tulip Time Run

A detailed program with information about each event can be found here. Tickets are set to go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.