Tulip Time announces 2022 festival lineup

HOLLAND, Mich — Tulip Time is making a triumphant return next year after a canceled event in 2020 and a toned-down one in 2021. Currently, the festival is slated for May 7-15, 2022.

Event organizers have released the 2022 entertainment and exhibit lineup, and it includes some old fan favorites, along with a few new excursions. Here’s the list of events:

International Exhibitions

Zeeland Girl: Beyond Tradition by Rem van den Bosch

Tulip Immersion Garden: The Journey of the Tulip

National Entertainment

Elton Rohn: The Premier Elton John Tribute Show

The Texas Tenors

Fiddlefire: The Panning Family Band

Street Parades

Gentex Kenderparade

Quality Car Wash Volksparade

Local Performing Arts Series

Dazzle! A Tulip Time Talent Showcase

American Legion Band

Dutch Organ Music Old and New (1521-Today)

Other

Historical Walking Tours

Artisan Market

Quilt Show

Floral Arranging Class

Tulip Time Run

A detailed program with information about each event can be found here. Tickets are set to go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

