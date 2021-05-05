Tulip Time announces 2022 festival lineup

HOLLAND, Mich — Tulip Time is making a triumphant return next year after a canceled event in 2020 and a toned-down one in 2021. Currently, the festival is slated for May 7-15, 2022.
Event organizers have released the 2022 entertainment and exhibit lineup, and it includes some old fan favorites, along with a few new excursions. Here’s the list of events:
International Exhibitions
- Zeeland Girl: Beyond Tradition by Rem van den Bosch
- Tulip Immersion Garden: The Journey of the Tulip
National Entertainment
- Elton Rohn: The Premier Elton John Tribute Show
- The Texas Tenors
- Fiddlefire: The Panning Family Band
Street Parades
- Gentex Kenderparade
- Quality Car Wash Volksparade
Local Performing Arts Series
- Dazzle! A Tulip Time Talent Showcase
- American Legion Band
- Dutch Organ Music Old and New (1521-Today)
Other
- Historical Walking Tours
- Artisan Market
- Quilt Show
- Floral Arranging Class
- Tulip Time Run
A detailed program with information about each event can be found here. Tickets are set to go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
