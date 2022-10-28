WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in second day of preliminary hearing for former officer Christopher Schurr

A single witness is expected to testify. Judge Nicholas Ayoub could decide as soon as Friday whether to send the case to trial.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After hours of witness testimony on Thursday, the second day of the preliminary hearing for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr continues Friday.

This comes nearly seven months after Schurr shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Schurr is facing a second-degree murder charge, which carries a potential sentence of up to life in prison.

Schurr appeared in person for the first time Thursday, showing little emotion throughout the day-long hearing.

A single witness is expected to testify Friday. After that testimony, the prosecution and defense will make any final motions or arguments before Judge Nicholas Ayoub decides whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.

A total of seven witnesses testified during Thursday's hearing, including a police officer responding to the scene of the shooting and two neighbors who live near where the shooting happened.

The court also heard from the passenger who was in Lyoya's car the morning of the shooting.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Schurr pulled Lyoya over, who was driving with a friend in the passenger seat.

Lyoya got out of his vehicle, and after a brief physical struggle and fight over the officer's taser, Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed.

