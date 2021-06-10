City of Wyoming hosts annual Midwest Michigan Snowplow 'Roadeo'

Our Kirk Montgomery takes the wheel.

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming hosted the 2021 American Public Works Association (APWA) Midwest Michigan Snowplow 'Roadeo' and Equipment Show, Wednesday.

The event featured a timed obstacle course during which professional snowplow drivers from across Michigan compete to test their skills.

The team with the best record then advances to the national competition in Loveland, Colorado.

Public administrators, media and elected officials were also invited to take a turn along the obstacle course, operating snow removal equipment in a non-working/non-emergency atmosphere.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kirk Montgomery says it was very "challenging" and has a new respect for the hard-working men and women who clear our roads every winter.

Equipment vendors and public agencies throughout the Midwest displayed their products and services and shared best practices for winter snow removal operations.

