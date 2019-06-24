GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Construction is underway at the site of a new veterans-care facility in Grand Rapids.

The work is started on the new Grand Rapids Home for Veterans facilities, which will replace the aging facilities on the campus located at 3000 Monroe AV NE. There was a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month.

The new home is part of Michigan's statewide commitment to modernize long-term care for military veterans.

The 128-bed facility will have a “home-like” feel and will feature single-story buildings arranged in a neighborhood setting, with a private bedroom and bathroom for each resident.

The project represents a $63 million combined investment and is expected to be completed in Spring of 2021.

