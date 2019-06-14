LANSING, Mich. - A state audit has found discrepancies involving hundreds of thousands of dollars in the bank accounts of residents at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, the Detroit Free Press originally reported.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, which runs the GRHV, said the home transferred over $304,000 into the bank accounts of the residents to make them whole, the Free Press said.

The veterans home says the accounting error happened because it deposits money received on behalf of its residents into an external checking account. Officials said at the time, they had not properly moved over the money to individual accounts.

There will be a follow-up audit because of the financial issues.

The Home for Veterans broke ground on where a new facility will be construction back in May. The new home is meant to replace the aging facilities on the campus and is part of a statewide commitment to modernize long-term care for military veterans.

