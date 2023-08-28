How to get an outage credit from Consumers Energy

Some Consumers Energy customers will be eligible for outage credits if they meet certain criteria.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michiganders are still recovering after severe storms on Thursday caused power outages that impacted about 200,000 people across the state.

Consumers Energy crews have been working around-the-clock to restore power since the storms. Currently, the Consumers Energy outage map says only about 25,000 people are still without power. The utility company is aiming to have power completely restored by the end of Monday.

With this in mind, some customers may be eligible for an outage credit.

You are eligible for an outage credit if any of the below apply to you:

If you have lost power for more than 96 hours at the same time as 10% or more of our customers.

If you have lost power for more than 48 hours at the same time as less than 10% of our customers.

If you have lost power for more than 16 hours at the same time as less than 1% of our customers.

If you quality for an outage credit in these scenarios, you will receive a $35 base credit and an additional $35 for every continuous 24-hour period without power after that.

The 96-hour period began Thursday around 9 p.m. for a majority of Michiganders.

According to the Consumers Energy website, the outage credits will be applied automatically to metered accounts and will appear on your bill.

If it has been 90 days since an incident in which you were eligible for a credit and you still haven't received that credit, reach out to Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Customers who have had six or more power outages lasting longer than five minutes within 12 months are also eligible to receive an outage credit.

To see a real-time map of power outages and estimated restoration times, click here.

