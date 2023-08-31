1 injured in crash involving 3 vehicles on WB I-96

The interstate was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — One person was injured Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash on westbound I-96, according to deputies.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at W Randall Street and State Street in Coopersville.

A vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Muskegon man had been traveling on W Randall Street when it hit a vehicle at the State Street intersection.

The first vehicle then collided with a semi truck, causing the truck to block both lanes of westbound traffic on I-96.

The interstate was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

The Muskegon man was taken to a hospital in serious condition. No one else was injured in the crash.

