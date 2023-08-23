Crash shuts down 108th, Patterson in Caledonia

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene says Aeromed has been called.

CALEDONIA, Mich — There is a large police presence at a crash in Caledonia, Kent County dispatch confirms.

Dispatch says a vehicle went off the road near the intersection of 108th and Patterson around 10:32 p.m. The area is closed while police investigate.

Officials could not confirm injuries at this time, but a 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene saw Aeromed flying into the crash site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.