Crash shuts down 108th, Patterson in Caledonia

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene says Aeromed has been called.
A crash in Caledonia closed the intersection of 108th and Patterson.

CALEDONIA, Mich — There is a large police presence at a crash in Caledonia, Kent County dispatch confirms. 

Dispatch says a vehicle went off the road near the intersection of 108th and Patterson around 10:32 p.m. The area is closed while police investigate.

Officials could not confirm injuries at this time, but a 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene saw Aeromed flying into the crash site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    

