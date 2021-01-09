Crews respond to house fire in Walker

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

WALKER, Mich. — A fire broke out Thursday morning at a home in Walker.

First responders said a call came in around 5:30 a.m. for a fire at a home located in the 1700 block of Bristol Ridge Drive NW.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews on scene said the fire appeared to be in the back of the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was home at the time or if anyone was injured. Extend of the damage is also unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.