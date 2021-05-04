Cutlerville FD investigating suspicious vehicle fire, asking for the public's assistance

Just prior to the fire being discovered, witnesses reported hearing an explosion in the immediate area.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Cutlerville Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspicious fire incident that happened Saturday evening.

The fire department was dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a report of a vehicle fire in the Camelot Manor neighborhood on N Hardwick Drive.

Just prior to the fire being discovered, witnesses reported hearing an explosion in the immediate area. According to a Facebook post from the department, circumstances and evidence at the scene have lead investigators to consider the incident to be suspicious. The investigation is currently active.

The department said it has received some tips that are now being processed. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Dutton Fire Department, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.