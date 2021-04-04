16-year-old accused of killing Walker man in Friday night fight

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed the case and determined that the suspect will be tried as an adult.

WALKER, Mich. — A 16-year-old has been accused of killing a man in Walker Friday night, according to the Walker Police Department.

The victim, 43-tear-old Damone Hammock, died after suffering a gunshot wound.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene. According to police, he will be charged with open murder and felony firearm.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed the case and determined that the suspect will be tried as an adult.

Arraignment on the charges is expected to happen early next week.

The fight broke out around 5 p.m. Friday on Cedar Court Run in Walker. Multiple police crews responded, surrounding the area for hours.

Six to eight people were detained for questioning, but none were charged. The cause of the fight is still unknown at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 616-791-6788.

