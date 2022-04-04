x
18-year-old dies at Davenport University Sunday morning

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The male student was pronounced dead.

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old died at Davenport University early Sunday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies and medical personnel were called to student housing on campus around 1 a.m. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The male student was pronounced dead.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances and the student suffered a medical incident. 

Investigators will work with the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office on further findings. The incident remains under investigation, police say.

