The debate over DEI in Ottawa Co. as the November election approaches

Ottawa Impact has candidates in the running for county commissioners and school board positions. Some are worried their beliefs could have a negative impact.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — With the election just weeks away, 13 On Your Side is taking a closer look at races around West Michigan. Along the lakeshore, Ottawa County has races that could have a major impact on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the county.

Amy Masko, who teaches English Education at Grand Valley State University says she's focused on keeping DEI a part of Ottawa County.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion works to dismantle barriers," she said.

She is concerned that DEI will be dismantled if candidates with Ottawa Impact are elected on Nov. 8. The group says their mission is to "preserve and protect the individual rights of the people...and recognize America's Judeo-Christian heritage as an exceptional nation blessed by God."

In a contract signed by all Ottawa Impact-vetted candidates, it states:

"We oppose promotion of divisive teachings aligned with the Critical Race Theory/Race Equity movement through government schools, employee training, and government policy, such as racial equity, privilege vs oppression based on skin color, intersectionality, implicit bias, systemic racism, and revisionist history."

"They will hold true to dismantling DEI committees for example, because that's removing them from the government alliance for race and equity, which they've pledged to do," Masko said.

Ottawa Impact has candidates in the running for county commissioners and school board positions. Masko is worried their beliefs could have a negative impact.

"We want to make sure that any schools are a place that every student belongs," she said. "In Ottawa County, the slogan for the county itself is 'where you belong.'"

"Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts help ensure that," she added.

According to Ottawa Impact's website they say they quote "value all people regardless of their ethnicity, sexuality, religion, gender and age, born or unborn."

Mac Davis, a former professor of and community activist in Grand Haven, said that statement is hard to verify when the group is not supportive of DEI.

"It's a social service that frankly was doing it's job very well, but they were looking for something to target," Davis said.

"They try to say that DEI is all about race and LGBT, but it does so many things," he added, "like dealing with mental health issues, suicide prevention and different kinds of disabilities."

"There's no evidence that it doesn't provide a number of social goods," he said, "so, I don't see any reason other than racism and sexism for it to be attacked."

For both Davis and Masko, they feel that having DEI within the community and schools is a very important part of society and social upbringing.

"Almost anywhere you go after you leave school, there will be a DEI officer," said Davis. "Corporations don't operate without that, because they want people who come to them to know about diversity and equity and to know what you shouldn't do in the work place."

"That's why it's really important for people to be involved in this election to pay attention to who's running," Masko added.

13 On Your Side did reach out to Ottawa Impact for comment via email, and by phone several days later. We have still not heard back.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.