Sheriff's office to search wooded areas of Belmont for man missing since January

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday deputies are planning to search in the Plainfield Township area for a missing endangered person.

Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said deputies would be conducting a follow-up search of the wooded areas around Belmont for Richard Drayton. Residents in the area are warned they may see a large police presence due to the search, including drones, K9's and mounted patrol. The public is asked to refrain from assisting or interfering with the search.

Drayton was last seen on Jan. 25 around 10 a.m. walking away from his house in Belmont. The sheriff's office said that previous searches for the man have been unsuccessful and they hope that the change in weather will generate new leads on his whereabouts. The sheriff's office says Drayton has health issues that require daily medication.

Drayton is described as 5’8” and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an oversized dark fleece-lined hooded jacket and possibly gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357.

