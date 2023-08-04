Dredging operations beginning in Ludington and Pentwater

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District announced their plan to begin dredging operations in Ludington and Pentwater harbors.

DETROIT — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District announced their plan to begin dredging operations in Ludington and Pentwater harbors on Lake Michigan on Friday, August 4.

In Ludington Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan-based MCM Marine, Inc. plans to dredge 81,323 cubic yards from the federal navigation channel lakeward of the breakwater heads and east to South Ferry Street. The material they dredge up will be moved about 5,500 feet south of the south breakwater for 3,500 feet southward in order to nourish the shore.

The contract, for $684,001, was first awarded back in May. However, additional surveys showed more shoaling in the area. Because of this the contract was increased to $833,231.

Subcontractor Viking Marine has already begun dredging and placement. The work has to be completed by September 25 according to the contract.

In Pentwater The King Co., Inc. of Holland, Michigan, will remove 59,081 cubic yards of material from the navigation channel near the pierheads upstream to Pentwater Lake. The contract for this project was awarded in March for $299,025. The budget was increased, however, with additional funds from the Work Plan in the 2023 Civil Works Budget. This increased the budget to $440,662.

The contract allows the project to begin August 4 and must be finished by December 2023.

Material from the dredging will be moved near the shore between 800-3,300 feet North of the North pier.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) had previously permitted both projects for material placement before the contracts were approved.

“These projects represent our continued work throughout the summer to keep the Lake Michigan waterways functional and safe for all users,” said Elizabeth Newell Wilkinson, Grand Haven Resident Engineer.

Residents and beachgoers are asked to avoid getting close to the pipeline at the discharge point, safety coned will be up near the work sites and residents will still be able to use other areas of the beach.

